In 2 Chronicles 7:13-14, God’s word says, “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people, if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
God is showing us what we need to do and what he will do when we obey him, but we cannot overlook the importance of when this will happen. It is not just for the time or Solomon. It is talking about the time we are living in right now, the time of plagues and pestilence.
As a priority, we must turn to God before he can heal us of our wicked ways.
The land God is wanting to heal is the heart of man, our innermost being.
We cannot allow our eyes to become adjusted to the darkness around us, as negatives are developed in the dark. God always responds to the way his people on earth respond, no matter what plagues us. He does this by opening up windows of opportunity. Our God works in accordance to what his people do. How they live their lives and how they exercise their faith. He tells us often, “Fear not” and “Live a life of faith.”
God’s light will cause all darkness to flee, but we must do our part in this time of plagues. Consider God above all and faith above fear.
Michael A. Muscatello
Windber
