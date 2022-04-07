In the month of March, there have been several articles concerning capital punishment in The Tribune-Democrat and other newspapers across the commonwealth.
While opponents of capital punishment have long emphasized the high cost of seeking an execution versus the cost of 40 years of incarceration for a convicted murderer, the financial stake has become even greater.
The cost of capital punishment over the past 60 years is estimated at $1 billion. Since 1962, the total number of executions in our state has been limited to three. It should be pointed out that all three executions have been on inmates who have volunteered to be executed. They are called consensual executions.
With the justice system driving the effort to execute inmates has largely shut down during the two terms of Gov. Tom Wolf, change is in the forecast.
A new governor will be faced with two choices, either continue the de facto moratorium of not executing people, or allow the justice system to attempt to resume this practice.
This decision involves all of our political and legal processes. Another thing that will be involved is the resumption of the high cost of maintaining this “machinery of death.”
If there is little talk or debate of capital punishment politics between now and November, it seems that Pennsylvanians would have become indifferent to the idea of the state killing inmates. If that notion is wrong, taxpayers can then start adding to that billion dollar expense.
Of course, one must then accept that these expenses will mount, without any assurance that there will be any executions at all for several years beyond 2022.
Richard J. Holsinger
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.