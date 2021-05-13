As I visited home recently, I thought about how the entertainment landscape is really looking up in the The Friendly City. Leaders in the community and entrepreneurs alike have really invested a lot and provided opportunities in Johnstown, especially when it comes to the sports world.
It is really an exciting time. In addition to hockey’s already successful Johnstown Tomahawks, baseball will once again fill the Cambria County air at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point this summer. A group of investors has locked in a 30-game season for the Prospect League’s upstart of Johnstown Mill Rats and has plans to hire as many as 50 game-day employees. The May 27 home opener is only a few weeks away!
Add to that, the Flood City Thunder, a family-friendly semi-professional football team owned by local businesswoman Georgianne Tomaszewski Matava. According to their busy social media accounts, both the Mill Rats and Thunder players have reached out into the local community and added value to their clubs.
And for fans of the squared circle, a diverse and hard-working local group of independent wrestlers under the banner All-Or-Nothing Wrestling have made a strong effort to bring an entertaining brand of professional wrestling to Johnstown. How cool is it that the group goes to The Galleria next month?
With nearly every sport being represented, times are good – and prices affordable – for everyone. Assuredly, fans throughout Cambria County and beyond will move beyond the pandemic times and support all of these great endeavors.
I know I will.
Thomas S. Leturgey
Pittsburgh, formerly of Portage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.