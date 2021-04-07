On April 1, I had the pleasure of attending what I thought was a very exciting display of high school sports.
Two very good high school hockey teams, Bishop McCort Catholic and Westmont Hilltop, put on a very good and competitive display of what a sports contest should be.
The enthusiastic student bodies from both schools along with representatives from a number of other area high schools were evident.
Congratulation to the coaches, teams and students.
Bob Walker
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.