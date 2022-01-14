The commonwealth of Pennsylvania conducted a full, free and fair election in the presidential election of 2020.
A Readers’ Forum letter by Tony Cenko Jr. (Jan. 6, “COVID needs ID, but voting doesn’t”) implies that it was a fraudulent election because there was no voter ID required to cast a ballot. Perhaps he is upset because he tried to vote as an unregistered citizen and was rejected at the polling place.
I noticed recently that three Republican Pennsylvanians tried to vote twice, but they were captured. Three Republicans in Florida got caught attempting the same offense.
Donald Trump tried to capture nearly 12,000 votes for himself in Georgia, but he got caught and was exposed on nationwide news programs and now faces a lawsuit by the state of Georgia. He was the greatest fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
There was no fraud in the Pennsylvania election, or the other perpetrators would have been caught and prosecuted.
We have an excellent system in Pennsylvania requiring the citizen to be
registered to vote, receive a voter ID number, and have the registration certified by the director of elections in their counties of residence.
The voter certificate gives the voter’s full name, address, municipality, ward and precinct. The voter’s date of birth, political party affiliation and date of enrollment are also given.
The certificate of voter registration identifies the polling place where the voter may participate in the election. All of the data is easily verified.
We have heard enough misstatements about our elections in Pennsylvania. Some people perpetuate aspects of Trump’s big lies for their benefit, but not for the public good.
Rodger C. Henderson
Johnstown
