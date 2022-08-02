Stan Carrier asked, "Why can't wheels on electric cars (EVs) recharge batteries while traveling?" in the Readers' Forum on July 8.
The simple answer is that unlike in politics and religion where people make their own laws, scientists must obey the laws of physics. Researching and understanding electromotive force is a good way to become enlightened on the function of motors and generators.
In reality, EVs do recharge their batteries while traveling, but only when decelerating, which is called regeneration. The drive motor temporarily acts as a generator to charge the batteries, and when it does, because of electromotive force, acts as a brake to slow the vehicle.
Anyone who discovers a way to use an EV's wheels to charge its batteries without braking the vehicle will have created the next thing to a perpetual motion machine. Good luck!
Nick Russian
Shade Township
