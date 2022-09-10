Some people will tell you that the corruption in the world comes from a lack of education, lack of opportunity or lack of resources. But the Bible says the corruption in the world is caused by evil desires. That’s why you find corruption in people who have education, opportunity and resources, as well as those who don’t.
What evil desires are we seeing around us everyday that are more overwhelming than ever? Envy, greed, lust, pride and laziness – to name just a few. These desires are in us and all around us. So how do we escape? There is only one answer.
In 2 Peter 1:3-4: “By God’s divine power, he has given us everything we need for living a godly life. We have received all of this by coming to know him, the one who called us to himself by means of his marvelous glory and excellence.
“And because of his glory and excellence he has given us great and precious promises.
“These are the promises that enable you to share his divine nature and escape the world’s corruption caused by human desires.”
There is no human solution to human corruption. Until we ask for and receive God’s divine nature, we will remain in darkness.
Kirstin DiNinno
Central City
