The Democratic Party was once the party of all the people, even if you were a Republican. Now, it is a party of socialism and power. Democrats want to rule this country with an iron hand.
Case in point: wanting to take over our elections, getting rid of states’ rights.
They have already taken over payroll – paying people to stay home; wanting to make Washington, D.C., a state, to get two more senators.
D.C. should not be either Democratic or Republican, it is the center of our government and should not be political.
They want to stifle the First and Second Amendments to silence conservative speech and your religion.
They want to keep racism alive. They know when this ugly head is raised they believe they will win.
Charles Barkley of NBA fame said it best, “Black and whites are not racist, our legislation and corporations are the guilty ones.”
They are teaching this kind of nonsense in our schools: if you are white you are racist.
Look at our prices of goods, gas, food, etc., going out of control. Inflation is on the rise like in 1979 under Jimmy Carter. Gas lines, rising interest rates and everything is spiraling out of control.
What happened to our freedom? It is slowly going away.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
