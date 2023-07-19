On Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in front of Central Park on Gazebo Park in downtown Johnstown, the public will see three possible design directions for rebuilding Main Street and Central Park.
The design team is eager to hear your reaction to these design directions in order to make a plan that works for everyone.
More than 100 people came to the first open house on May 31 to share their ideas. Many more filled out a survey that shaped the initial design directions you will see on Wednesday. We need your help to determine which opportunities to pursue.
We’ve been meeting with smaller groups and individuals who shared their ideas for what this project could achieve.
We met with local artists to discuss how to feature homegrown talent, and with veterans’ groups to learn about the monuments in the park and how to best honor and respect Johnstown’s proud history of service. We met with business owners and community leaders who are shaping the future of the city.
We especially want to hear from young people. The future of Johnstown belongs to them, and we want this project to live up to their hopes and encourage more civic engagement. We also want to hear from advocates for those with disabilities. We hope this project can be a model of an accessible and inclusive streetscape.
We are only partway through this process. There is a lot of work ahead. We will be taking the input we hear throughout the rest of the summer, and will share at a third public presentation on Aug. 30.
The success of this project depends on the participation of Johnstown’s citizens.
Thad Pawlowski
Partners in Public Design
