What is happening at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is no joke. No longer will they greet you, respectfully, as “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls,” but are instituting the greeting, “Welcome everybody.”
No longer will you individually be of importance. You have been humanly diminished to being an “it.”
An “it” is usually referred to something of no consequence. Thus, to them, there is no such recognition as ladies, gentlemen, boy, girls, males, females or him and her.
Unbelievably you are just an “it.”
The good news is it could be worse. You could be deemed an “x” as the Transportation Security Administration has proposed to do.
Michael J. Smajda
Harrisburg, formerly of Morrellville
