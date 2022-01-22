When does freedom of the press override the freedom of speech? Everyone has the right to opinion and expression, but when does the press have the right to suppress such a right?
From the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights: “Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”
And from the Human Rights Act of the United Kingdom: “The right to receive information and ideas; the right to impart information and ideas.”
If the press censors people because of “reasons,” then they are in violation of the First Amendment of freedom of speech.
The press has to give a good reason to justify what they censor.
Wilbert Clark III
Johnstown
