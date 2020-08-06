Wake up America, before it’s too late.
Know that there is an insidious movement that is making a serious effort to take over our country and make it into something entirely different than the free democratic republic that our forefathers envisioned.
Do not believe that an evil action such as abortion can ever lead to anything good or positive. Abortion is the right of no one, because the taking of an innocent human life is not a right, but an abomination.
Once you give in to the idea that abortion is necessary for someone or in certain circumstances, you have entirely lost your moral compass and can no longer decipher right from wrong.
Therefore, when you think you are upholding a good that makes women equal to men, it is instead a blatant evil that destroys not only the pre-born child, but also that woman’s chance to mother her child.
This detracts from the very attributes that make women essential in building a stable, true and loving home that carries into a peaceful orderly society.
If you take the side of the abortion lobbyists, you side with anarchy and chaos, which will destroy our country.
Work instead to spread the truth, that every human life is made in God’s image and is a precious gift from him, the creator. Work to end abortion.
Bring stability here.
Ann E. Poole
Ebensburg
