After reading the article “I don’t walk in fear,” on April 27, I have to agree wholeheartedly with Pastor Scott Klimke. Christians are no more immune from pandemics, diagnoses of terminal illnesses, life’s extreme hardships and heartaches.
Jesus reminded us, “In the world you will have troubles, but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (Paraphrased from John 16:33 KJV).
If Christians were going to have healthy, easy lives, Jesus need not have spoken those words.
Gathering in groups with no distancing or masks may be foolish in light of this virus with unknown cure. We do not need a church sanctuary in which to worship (although the faithful may sorely miss gathering for worship, singing, and being with one another – I do).
We have parking lot church services in the area, numerous Bible-believing TV evangelists (Dr. David Jeremiah, Jentezen Franklin, Allen Jackson, Charles Stanley, among others), email and FaceTime opportunities, and old-fashioned letter/card writing. In this modern time, we have more ways than ever before in which to keep our spirit-led lives humming and feeling God’s presence keenly.
Many of us – who have been hospitalized with serious illnesses, injury and surgeries – have known the closeness of God throughout the ordeal.
At times, we have had to miss church services, social outings, club meetings, etc. Those lovely gatherings will return and we will partake again. Let’s be mindful of keeping one another as safe and healthy as possible.
Jeannie Croyle
Central City
