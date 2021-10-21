Examples in history show what a nation in decline looks like: The Roman Empire.
The Roman Empire at its peak expanse was so large that it was said, “The sun never sets on the Roman Empire.” However, little by little, the empire crumbled.
A primary cause of its fall was dense population, resulting in crowding, making transmission of diseases a great threat. In 165, they had a pandemic that lasted until 185, in which about 2,000 people died each day.
Disease was also brought in by the trade ships that carried flea-ridden rats, in addition to their goods aboard. Eventually, trade was at a standstill as the Empire was involved in civil strife.
There were several shifts in climate from a number of causes. When Justinian was emperor, they experienced the “Late Antique Little Ice Age” that continued for 150 years.
Another cause of its demise was economic. As the Empire split up by tribes taking over and making city-states and small kingdoms, causing civil wars. By 475, Italy alone remained of the western Empire. It could no longer afford to pay an army to defend its borders. It had to hire mercenaries willing to defend it inexpensively. The currency had been devalued by four emperors, resulting in inflation. As tribes invaded the more affluent cities that the Empire depended upon for taxes, the poor suffered, unable to pay taxes because the cost of living was so high.
