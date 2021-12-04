Bernie Bolha’s recent Readers’ Forum letter (Nov. 29, “People make things too complex) invites an educational opportunity on the Equality Act.
Simply put, the proposed legislation would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to prevent discrimination based on
“sexual orientation” and “gender identity,” ensuring explicit protections for LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) Americans in employment and housing.
The Equality Act also provides protections in federally-funded programs, as well as “public accommodations,” which include retail stores and online providers, stadiums and transportation services, for examples.
The Equality Act explicitly trumps the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which set a higher bar for the government to defend laws if people argued those laws infringed upon religious freedom.
Accordingly, flower shops and bakeries would have to provide goods and services in a non-discriminatory manner to LGBT customers and not use religious beliefs to justify discrimination.
Contrary to Bolha’s assertion, LGBTs do not choose their sexual orientation or gender identity per se. They discover them, with many opting to live openly in their truth.
Whether Bolha likes it or not, God seems fine with same-sex marriage as Christian denominations – including Presbyterians, Lutherans, Episcopalians, and the United Church of Christ – are marrying same-sex couples in religious ceremonies. So are congregations in Reform and Conservative Judaism.
Bolha is wrong.
The government has not “incorporated itself into the role of God.” Rather, these faith communities are exercising their religious liberties by celebrating LGBT life and families.
Sorry, Bernie, no iniquity, just civil rights and love.
Chuck Colbert
Cambridge, Massachusetts, formerly of Johnstown
