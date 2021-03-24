Even though there is literally no evidence of widespread voter fraud in our last, or any recent election, Republican lawmakers across the country are aggressively arguing that our elections must immediately be secured by reducing all forms of convenient voting. Evidently, steps such as voting on Sundays and voting in person past 7:00 pm on election day can cause voter fraud, so systemic changes are necessary. According to this argument, precautions must be taken to prevent voter fraud, even though it currently doesn’t exist in any meaningful way.
That sounds completely reasonable to me. Therefore, I would like to echo their argument to also make a proposal.
I propose that we require arming all polling places with dinosaur repellent to prevent dinosaurs from attacking voters and threatening our democracy. Although dinosaur attacks are exceedingly rare and have not actually impacted the outcome of any election in recent memory, we cannot be too careful when it comes to protecting our sacred franchise. It only takes one dinosaur attack for voters to begin losing faith in the election process, so we must do everything we can to prevent all possible attacks, no matter how unlikely or ridiculous.
Please join me in ensuring all future elections are as secure as possible. Contact your legislators to voice your support for adding the Dinosaur Repellent Amendment to all election security legislation.
Norman D. Ploom
Ebensburg
Regional Sales Director of Acme Dinosaur Repellent Company
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.