In the Book of Hosea, God describes the fate of leaders who, because of their depraved incompetence, they will be led to slavery. Their policies obliterate civility by infecting the culture with foreign ideology.
I’m hard pressed, as an American, to believe lives matter.
Governors exterminating 37,000-plus nursing home seniors because their hatred for President Donald Trump and their diabolical desire to corrupt another election. Hatred for Trump far exceeds the small minority who are racist, any color. Love cannot be legislated.
Someone in Cambria City punctured my rear tire with an exacto blade. I observed my Trump hat lying on the floor of my car and concluded that was the impetus for the terrorist act. I felt violated and terrorized. Americans risk their personal safety or property displaying any Trump gear. Where’s freedom there?
We’re enslaved to a flawed diabolical world order ideology, brought about by public education.
Consider the Marinos, 80-year-olds, shot, execution style, two weeks prior to George Floyd’s death. No media report on that.
In Acts 10, Peter meets a man from Caesarea. He tells him, “You know I am a Jew. But God has shown me something in recent days: I should no longer consider any human beneath me or unclean.” Peter hit undo on racism.
Jesus said in John 17, “I am not a product of the corrupt world order, and neither are his followers.”
People who are devoted to inflaming the race situation are products of the corrupt world order.
Janet Lord
Johnstown
