Thanks to Prince Gallitzin State Park staff for organizing and inviting the public to participate in escorted hikes on New Year’s Day.
The opportunity to meet in nature
for fellowship and celebration of our area’s treasures was embraced with enthusiasm.
The wonders of nature in the outdoors never cease to be attracting and entertaining. Ever grateful for the knowledge base of park staff, the hike did not disappoint.
An explanation that goldenrod, so abundant in our area, hosts gall fly larvae on its stem led to contrasting conversation of awareness to destructive disease producing organisms – lanternfly, which should be killed upon sight.
Additional conversation in response to inquiry included health of the aging trees and tree replacement in the park, citizen participation with beehives to increase pollination in the park’s relatively chemical free environment and possibilities of micro hydroelectric power.
I have to admit being elderly and in the high risk group for COVID-19, hiking with a mask on while trying to keep socially distant presented acclimating challenges with bright sunshine absent and air movement seemingly at a minimum, chances of a “COVID-19 storm” in shared air space during a public gathering even outside, requires universal precautionary practices.
The hike was invigorating and refreshing, especially knowing that being fully vaccinated, wearing a mask and social distancing were all in play for the health, safety and well-being of self, children, families and all others present. The new normal for me, and hopefully for you in 2022.
Etta Albright
Cresson
