I am a Boy Scout and I would like to express my opinion on the E-paper for Dec. 12. I really liked how interesting the news stories, sports section and cooking recipes were.
In the sports section, I found information about the Penguins’ hockey game and the Penn State football team.
In the news section, I learned about other countries and Christmas cheer around Johnstown.
In the section about cooking recipes, I learned tutorials on how to make things such as pork chops and spicy pretzels.
All of the stories were amazing and I really enjoyed viewing the E-paper.
I am writing this letter as a requirement for my communications merit badge. I’m still very glad I was able to look at your paper and cannot wait for the next day’s paper.
Adriel Manalang
Johnstown
