New common sense gun laws? Our judges and DAs don’t enforce the ones on the books. Convicted felons have been caught trying to sell stolen guns and given unsecured bail and plea bargains that are a slap on the wrist. Some have been caught multiple times with guns, at shootings, or even being shot. Soft- on-crime judges and the new DA (whom I voted for) need to enforce the existing laws. Instead of counseling, community service and short county jail time, work harder for hard-time convictions.
Red flag laws go against everything for which our Constitution was written. We have had the constitutional right from unreasonable search and seizure. Taking someone’s possessions because another person, with potentially questionable motives, says they’re dangerous? Come on.
Combined, there are way more homicides by stabbings, beatings and strangulations than by guns. Also, firearm “fees” are a targeted tax against law-abiding citizens.
Also, the governor wants to shut down coal-fired power plants because they produce CO2. Yet, he is willing to destroy thousands of acres of trees and brush, the earth’s natural filters that turn CO2 into O2, to put up windmills that are proven to be worthless over the long run.
Finally, every year I speak out against the automatic cost-of-living increases our legislators have given themselves. These cowardly politicians ignore this and the one-term, lifetime pensions that are an abuse of power, and re-enforces the belief that Pa. politicians are greedy and corrupt.
Tim Seitz
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.