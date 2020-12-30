To have the privilege of driving and owning a vehicle in Pennsylvania, you must have a license, registration, up-to-date inspection and insurance coverage at all times. It is the law, created by our lawmakers, along with penalties if isn’t followed.
Why isn’t the law being enforced?
I put the blame on insurance companies and PennDOT. Better communication and stronger enforcement are needed.
My truck was involved in an accident and it’s a mess. The other vehicle has no insurance coverage, out of inspection and the owners are questionable.
The only bright spot is that I am covered by Erie Insurance with service by Hershberger Insurance Agency.
My truck was repaired promptly, but I am minus a $500 deductible, my son is minus $190 loss of wages, and Eric Insurance paid $1,978.77 damage cost to repair my vehicle due to a motorist and owners who failed at following the vehicle laws of Pennsylvania.
Here again, an insurance company and my own personal losses, not much to be said about Pennsylvania’s driving and insurance laws. More has to be done to protect the insurance companies and the insured from the uninsured.
Andrew F. Dobrota Sr.
Johnstown
