My letter is one to express utter disdain regarding Planned Parenthood’s sinister ways to siphon off/channel our tax dollars for its efforts in the destruction of the little ones in the womb by abortion.
Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer and others of their stripe utilize their power and influence to perpetrate their deadly scheme of filtering our tax dollars to Planned Parenthood.
This agent of destruction – Planned Parenthood – is so deeply embedded in our culture and society that it must/should be defunded as soon as possible by whatever means necessary.
President Donald Trump and many congressmen/women have pro-life, pro-family values and ideas and are striving to shut off this spigot of our tax dollars for abortion.
George “Arnie” Calaba
Portage
