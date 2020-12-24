There should be a new law that if an employer fires an employee or makes an employee resign, that they should give them two-weeks notice.

It’s only fair because employees give the employers two-week notices. Especially during the holidays. That way the employee can find another job and won’t have to worry about the headache of paying overdue bills because of a job loss.

Some, not all, employers are heartless.

Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot.

Wilbert Clark III

Johnstown

