The call to address danger at Torrance State Hospital has been ignored by management. We feel compelled to go public about a series of assaults against forensic security employees being committed by a prisoner.
The assaults began in March and have occurred as recently as May 14, when the prisoner ambushed a staff member and struck him several times in the head, requiring outside medical treatment.
Other forensic security employees have been ambushed, leading to back and knee injuries, as well as a concussion.
Our members accept the danger that comes with our job, but cannot accept when management refuses to address a known danger and take steps to prevent further injury. Right now, this prisoner is free to move about Torrance without any restrictions. This sets a terrible precedent that could lead to open season on forensic security employees.
It’s time to do something and take common sense approaches to make Torrance State Hospital safe for everyone. Existing policies are getting people hurt.
John Eckenrode
President of Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association
