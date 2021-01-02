After four long years of regulatory rollbacks by the Environmental Protection Agency, Pennsylvania finally has an opportunity to protect the people of Pennsylvania and the climate. The state Department of Environmental Protection is working to finalize a rule that will cut emissions of methane from Pennsylvania’s oil and gas industry.
These emissions are estimated at over a million tons a year, with the climate impact of all the cars in the state combined. The draft rule is a good start, but only if it closes the loophole for low-producing wells responsible for more than half of the methane pollution problem, and insists on regular inspections of oil and gas infrastructure (even if previous inspections didn’t turn up a leak).
This rule will not only help our children and grandchildren by lessening the climate crisis; it can also serve industry.
Methane is a valuable product that can be captured and sold by industry, and should not be allowed to simply pollute our air.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s methane reduction strategy is sound and this rule needs to be finalized quickly. It will create jobs while cleaning up our air. We can, in fact, protect both our environment and the economy, as Pennsylvanians have been asking for generations now. It’s time. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to call their reps and encourage support of this rule.
Christine Dahlin
Johnstown
