Our spineless politicians both Republican and Democrat could have put the election to bed by doing what Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas suggested, which was investigating the allocations of voter fraud.
Now this election will be a topic for generations to come. The voters have the right to know what, if anything, was not consistent with the vote. With this information available before the electoral vote, there would have been no need for the rally and our U.S. Capitol would never had been breached.
This lack of action by Congress cost many lives and caused much damage, which the taxpayers are still paying for.
The National Guard presence is cost-ing millions. The blame is on them.
This lack of action was no way to unify our country but further divide the people.
Leroy Lehman
Geistown
