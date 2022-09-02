Recently, a column by James Edwards appeared in the paper that posed this question: Should it be Trump or not in 2024?
Edwards used the Pro v. Con methodology to reach out to his fellow Republicans. The cons focused on Donald Trump’s arrogant and obnoxious personality, as if that was all.
Trump’s actions to expedite the COVID-19 vaccine development were listed as a pro, without mentioning the numerous failures in dealing with the pandemic. The lack of a vaccine roll-out plan, politicizing mask and vaccine mandates, stop the testing, injest bleach, etc.
Shall I go on?
Somehow the 452 miles of border wall construction and repair of existing fencing for $15 billion in funds shifted from the defensive budget was another pro.
Let’s review the results of the many infrastructure weeks and the health care plans that were almost ready that never materialized.
He achieved the packing of the Supreme Court that paved the way for the reversal of Roe v. Wade, that has compromised health care decisions for women.
His signature legislation cut taxes for the wealthy with little benefit for the middle class.
The right wing ignors Trump’s actions in inciting the attack on the Capitol while failing to call it off as it raged on.
Then there are the top secret records.
Why did he take them?
In the end, however, is his big lie about the 2020 election. Our free election system will be fractured for years to come, if not forever.
Tom Stewart
Windber
