The recent election has certainly shown the divide between patriotic Americans and leftists. One would have to be a fool to elect a career politician who has done nothing for 47 years, with a far-left socialist for a vice president who likely will become president within six months once they declare Joe Biden unfit.
Who in their right mind would vote for someone who said, “I’m going to raise your taxes.”
Who in their right mind would want higher gasoline, home heating oil and natural gas prices?
Who wants their IRA, 401K and investments to stagnate or tank?
Who wants the Taliban and ISIS to regroup and start cutting heads off again?
Who wants another economy destroying lockdown and mandatory mask wearing anytime you leave your house?
Who wants full-term abortions of babies?
Who wants to change the Constitution, which has served us well for more than 240 years?
Who wants to have a greater trade deficit with China?
Who wants illegals pouring into our country as we will have no borders?
Who wants police defunded and their guns confiscated?
Who wants to see North Korea lobbing missiles across the sea of Japan again?
This is what you will get for electing a weak, frail person with a socialist vice president who likely will take over within months.
Wait for these events to begin unfolding Jan. 21.
Al Thomas
New Florence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.