In James Edwards’ Readers’ Forum letter on Jan. 14, “Democrats fear loss of power in 2022,” he laments that some 100 million ballots were cast by mail or by early voting in the 2020 election and implies that this was an improper act prompted by scheming Democrats.
He seems to forget or denies the fact that in Pennsylvania in October 2019, the Republican-led General Assembly passed an election law (Act 77) that added no-excuse voting by mail. Republicans got one of their priorities added: elimination of straight line voting. The bill drew support from both parties.
This bill was touted as a bipartisan effort to get ready for 2020, pre-pandemic, bringing Pennsylvania in line with Florida, Ohio and other states that had adopted a no-excuse system. Does that seem like fraud to you?
Now I’ll state what looks like fraud to me:
• Trying to get a Secretary of State in Georgia to find 11,780 more votes.
• Pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally decertify electoral college votes.
• More than three hours of silence by Donald Trump while the Capitol Building and law enforcement were being overtaken by pro-Trump rioters despite pleas from Trump’s son and daughter, as well as Fox commentators, to stop the violence.
There are some solutions to stopping a reoccurrence of this election nightmare:
• Re-emphasize that the role of the vice president in the electoral college certification is a ceremonial process only – no authority to change any votes.
• Believe in the integrity of elected officials without interference from cowardly, ego-driven, power-hungry ex-presidents.
John Washko
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.