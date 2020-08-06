The presidential election in November is probably the most important one in decades. In its simplest form, it is a choice between capitalism and socialism.
The definition of capitalism is an economic system characterized by private or corporate ownership of capital goods, by investments that are determined by private decision, and by prices, production and the distribution of goods that are determined mainly by competition in a free market.
Socialism is any of the various and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.
Simply put, under capitalism the people are in charge of their success or failures, whereas under socialism the government controls everything.
Our country has thrived under capitalism in a free society and it is the main reason people from other countries wish to come here.
The Democrats, left-wing media, colleges and universities would have you believe that socialism is a good thing and the U.S. should switch to that form of economies.
My Republican friends and I believe that capitalism has proven to be the most successful form, and that its continuance will be contingent on this year’s election.
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
