Your criticism of Rep. Cris Dush was totally unwarranted (State rep’s comments divisive when we need unified strength,” May 8). Since when are comments on draconian unconstitutional measures unwanted. We have a Constitution and Bill of Rights, which cannot be suspended by a mayor, governor or even the president.
These are rights given to the people.
Elected officials can ask, recommend, plead or even beg the public to comply, but they cannot infringe on rights guaranteed by the First Amendment for any reason.
The constitutional rights of Orthodox Jews to gather in New York City were specifically denied, and very similar to the actions taken by the Nazi party in Germany. If you cannot see the similarities, shame on you.
Bob Broadbent
Somerset
