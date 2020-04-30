For the first time in my life, I am ashamed to be an American. Not because of its people, but because of its elected leaders.
In spite of what some may think, I do believe that Americans love their country. We have shown our devotion by locking ourselves away because our country asked us to. Born out of frustration and hopelessness, people have taken to demonstrations. Their love of country is no less than those locked in their homes. Like siblings we disagree, but to me, both sides are patriots.
These last few weeks, the government has shown me how inept it really is.
There is no word from the SBA about the loan applied for. For some, the promised $1,200 is a distant hope. The unemployment for contractors, of which I am told will be $200 a week, keeps moving farther and farther down the road, and the $600 that is to accompany it seems like a cruel joke.
My future rests on faceless people who have no understanding of what I and many other small businesses are going through. Phone numbers that have no one on the other end. Emails that will not be accepted and form letters from elected officials who are too busy to care – all of this can drive you to despair.
I get it, it’s a pandemic and many are hurting.
What I find amazing is how good the government is at taking my money and how truly bad it is at giving any back.
William Deitle
Summerhill
