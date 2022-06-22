Why is the Democratic Party so fixated on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurgence after nearly two years and multiple lawsuits?
They continue their pursuit of trying to slander President Donald Trump’s successes in order to redirect public opinion away from their failures in the economy, energy development, international relations, border control and crime prevention.
Look at the country since Joe Biden and his elitist cronies have taken office. It is time to move on and address the problems we, as a nation, are facing now.
If you are as outraged as I am, I implore you to vote in November, and elect those who will represent we the people, and not career politicians such as Biden, who never did an honest day’s work in his life.
David K. Camblin
Johnstown
