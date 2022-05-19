The May 16 editorial, “Pa.’s closed primaries diminish democracy,” states that the closed primary system is unfair to unaffiliated and third-party voters.
Why is it unfair?
Why would Republicans want non-Republicans meddling in their primary?
Why would Democrats want non-Democrats meddling in their primary?
Republicans should pick their party’s candidates. The same goes for Democrats.
If all these unaffiliated and third-party voters are as interested in politics as they claim to be, they can register as either Republican or Democrat.
The political system didn’t shut them out. They shut themselves out. By registering as unaffiliated or third party, they chose to be excluded from the primary.
We have a two-party system in this country. Good or bad, that’s how it is.
Deal with it.
Nathan Penvose
Johnstown
