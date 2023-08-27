This is in response to Stan Carrier’s Readers’ Forum letter on Aug. 19, “Government trust going downhill.”
First of all, he claims that Donald Trump would not have been charged if he was not a Republican. This is the man who led an insurrection against the democracy he claims to love.
The country is in serious trouble, but not for the reason Carrier asserts.
The ignorance Carrier alludes to is a result of Fox News brainwashing.
Trump is obviously a fascist.
He would dismantle our democratic system within months after being reelected.
Climate change is a reality. The world is literally burning up. The changes in the weather are alarming.
The war in Ukraine is necessary to stop Vladimir Putin’s aggression.
Inflation is now under control, and it was not Joe Biden’s fault to begin with.
To think that Biden would not be reelected is absurd.
I believe that Biden has done a remarkable job.
The alternative is fascism.
Tim Mardis
Windber
