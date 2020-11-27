Egypt is the No. 1 tourist destination.
Everybody visits at least once. For some, it’s a touch-and-go landing. Others stay longer, even a lifetime.
For example, the major news networks called the 2016 presidential election early Wednesday, Nov. 8. Hillary Clinton privately conceded to the winner minutes later.
This year, the major media, even Fox News, acknowledged the winner a few days after the election, yet weeks later the loser and millions of followers are still neck-deep in the Nile.
When will they be cleansed of disbelief? Maybe in 2024.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
