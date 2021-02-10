I am writing to comment on the Jan. 16 column written by James Edwards.
Edwards has expressed his subject, “Wonder about future of our country,” in a very eloquent, knowledgeable and professional manor. I certainly agree with the contents and substance of his article, but I could not express it, as he has.
I remember reading some of Edwards’ previous articles, published in this paper, over the years, and always found them to be interesting and well written, but his current column expresses his opinion (and mine) to a T.
I have never met Jim, but I do remember him as a senior officer in the Jaycees.
I belonged to the Jaycees, in the same time frame as Edwards, until I became an exhausted rooster in the organization.
Edwards knows what that is, as well as anyone who has been a member.
I look forward to reading future articles written by Edwards.
David E. Kelly
Ebensburg
