Webster’s New World College Dictionary describes secularism as a “worldly spirit or view, a system of doctrines and practices that disregards or rejects any form of religious faith and worship.”
In their push toward secularism, 40 chaplains at Harvard University elected an atheist, Greg Epstein, to be the new head chaplain.
According to the New York Times, Epstein’s focus is “teaching students about the progressive movement that centers people’s relationships one with another instead of with God.”
What a 180-degree turn from Harvard’s original Christian beginning. Harvard was the first college in America, and its purpose was “to train a literate clergy.” A couple of partial precepts were as follows:
• “Let every student be plainly instructed, and earnestly pressed to consider well, the main end of his life and studies is to know God and Jesus Christ, which is eternal life.” (John 17:3)
• “Everyone shall so exercise himself in reading the Scriptures twice a day, that he shall be ready to give such an account of his proficiency therein.” (Psalm 119:30)
The above partial two precepts are from William Federer’s book “America’s God and Country.”
Harvard is a perfect example of an educational system in America that has gone completely awry. Everyone doesn’t have to be part of the clergy as Harvard initiated, but everyone needs a faithful Savior (Jesus) and a true moral compass (the Bible).
Our secular humanist educational system from grade school to high school, to college for the most part, is an anti-God teaching institution.
Sad and shameful.
Bernie Bolha
Upper Yoder Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.