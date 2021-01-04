Logic went out the window when The Tribune-Democrat decided to print the editorial concerning John Joyce and Glenn Thompson picking party over country, with urging readers to remember their betrayal.
Well, congratulations are in order. Your editorial staff has demonstrated that it does not understand nor do they have the desire to understand different points of view.
Without the understanding that Joyce and Thompson chose our country over party proved once again that your paper and staff have created an environment that does not promote a solid relationships from all in your circulation.
Sad to say, a one-sided press still doesn’t get it.
Dr. and Mrs. William F. Marfizo
Mechanicsburg, formerly of Windber
