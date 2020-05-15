Democrats and their state-run media and heavy scare tactics have wrecked our economy at the expense of every American citizen in a quest to undermine an election. This is why we can never give up our right to bear arms.
Democrats made it possible for employees to claim virus fear, lay themselves off, make more money than working, and post Facebook pictures of their fishing trips. Why not give essential workers an extra $600 and not people that lay themselves off? Democrats love to pay people to do nothing.
Any money given to states should be loans. Taxpayers of the states need to be responsible for their own problems. I had to show expenses for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and so should states.
The arrogance of the liberal elites of New York is astounding. Their elected officials in March were telling everybody to go about their normal lives because they were prepared. They were not, and it became a federal problem to clean up, not theirs.
People ran like rats off a sinking ship, carrying their arrogance to neighboring states and Florida. New York has a third of all cases but is probably responsible for double that. Democrats have a yearning for Fredo’s brother to become a presidential candidate because he was able to read PowerPoint presentations that someone else prepared for him.
Are people wanting to ingest bleach and Windex to cure the coronavirus? Charles Darwin had some interesting theories.
Jim Vasilko
Richland
Commented
