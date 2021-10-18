Most of us as children are vaccinated against polio, mumps. whooping cough, etc. As adults, we have gone through the yearly flu vaccines.
Now, we all are dealing with COVID-19 throughout the world. More people have died from the virus than soldiers killed in the Vietnam War. Check your history.
The 1918 virus killed a lot of people.
Back then, there was no modern scientific medical technology to cure people.
The virus pandemic lasted until 1922.
Rely on the scientific technology of the 21st century – the current viruses are a reality, not a hoax. Nonvaccinated people are dying – protect yourself, your loved ones and your children by getting vaccinated. Don’t act like you are immune to the virus, because you are not.
There’s a solution to get through this pandemic – if every American would follow the scientific guidelines and get vaccinated, it would stop the virus pandemic from becoming worse through 2022. For nonbelievers, vaccines do work.
Noam Chomsky, world-renowned scientist, stated the resurgence of COVID-19 virus will become worse in the next six months, and onward – worse than the 1918 plague. Chomsky has said that President Barack Obama created a virus control program while in office, and in 2016, President Donald Trump dissolved the program. Chomsky also says that Trump was the worst president of America, putting the lives of all Americans on death row by not securing the pandemic and not listening to scientists, that it’s a major health crisis.
The economy isn’t going to come back until the virus pandemic is dealt with the impact on the lives of all Americans.
Inflation is up, food and gas prices are up, etc. America is in limbo.
Bernard J. Mroczka
Johnstown
