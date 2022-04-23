All those indulging in schadenfreude at President Joe Biden’s expense would be remiss in not thanking the GOP for the pleasure. Their Faustian deals led to his election.
Many conservatives were more qualified for the presidency in the last two elections, yet the GOP chose a grievance guy, twice. If the third time is the charm, maybe they will wise up in 2024.
Presidents get too much credit in good times and blame in bad times.
The economy is complicated. President Harry S. Truman was frustrated when economists would advise him by saying, “on the one hand,” but on the other hand wished for a one-armed economist.
Today’s economic problems are blamed on too much money floating around.
To help recovery from the second worst depression in American history in 2008, the Federal Reserve started buying bonds increasing the money supply. It helped.
In 2018, despite a growing economy and low unemployment, Congress passed an unnecessary $1.9 trillion tax cut, which provided more easy money and raised the debt.
When COVID-19 hit in 2020, that money was unavailable to inject into the economy. The government fired up the printing presses, further increasing indebtedness. One estimate is that the debt increased $5 trillion in 2020, and it continues.
The economy is the sum of the daily choices of 7.9 billion inhabitants of earth.
People complain about these hard times while nobody has quick, easy solutions.
But each person can do something to slowly improve the economy.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
