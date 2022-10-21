President Joe Biden’s government regime controlling congress and the White House for 1½ years promising America “Build Back Better.”
Biden on day one dictated industry rules, stimulus dependency, his vision, seemingly weakening America to build it back his way.
The newspaper captures Biden demonizing fossil fuel/consumers, pushing his Green New Deal through 77 executive orders and congress. More restrictions/costs, burdening petroleum/consumer industry; financial incentives enticing electric solar, wind and vehicle; $30 trillion American debt … apparently transitioning America from self-dependent and economically sound, to world order dependence/sustainability championed by United Nations, China and Biden.
The Biden regime paused deportation and suspended Donald Trump’s Mexico policy, allowing millions illegal immigrants unrestricted passage into America, all in efforts per regime senator majority Chuck Schumer to change America.
After five months in office execution orders to defund the police echoed in Biden’s regime. Defund police dollars repurposed social servicing criminals, softening crime, relaxed prosecution, no bail, releasing prisoners, asserting not criminals but misunderstood people needing your compassion … compassion quickly emboldening repeat crime, business looting, beatings, killings, with total disregard by Biden’s regime on most everything:
• Inflation – gas prices, groceries, home energy and prescriptions.
• Immigration – human trafficking/suffering, fentanyl/drugs and crime.
• Crime – looting, killings, business closing/moving and intimidation.
• Education – political propaganda, home schooling and masks.
• Energy dependence – Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Columbia.
Biden appears focused on his wants, while ignoring American needs; obsessing with economic sanctioning in America to weaken and break America down; rebuilding/transitioning into globalization, dependency and world sustainability, all at your expense and suffering.
Barry Lampel
Johnstown
