At the beginning of January, Ebensburg lost Dr. Larry Mastrine. I wish to extend my thoughts and sympathy to his family.
Dr. Mastrine was a soft-spoken, gentle and dedicated man who devoted his practice to helping his patients in any way he could.
I was lucky and happy to be his patient for the last four decades. I must also thank his staff for their kindness and helpfulness.
Thank you, Dr. Mastrine for a life well lived and may you rest in piece. I will miss you greatly.
Darlene Martin
Ebensburg
