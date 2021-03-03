At the beginning of January, Ebensburg lost Dr. Larry Mastrine. I wish to extend my thoughts and sympathy to his family. 

Dr. Mastrine was a soft-spoken, gentle and dedicated man who devoted his practice to helping his patients in any way he could. 

I was lucky and happy to be his patient for the last four decades. I must also thank his staff for their kindness and helpfulness. 

Thank you, Dr. Mastrine for a life well lived and may you rest in piece. I will miss you greatly. 

Darlene Martin

Ebensburg

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you