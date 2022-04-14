On April 2, The Tribune-Democrat had an entire page outlining why gas prices have increased stating what’s the real story? Unfortunately, it does not show the real story.
In my opinion, the real story, which was totally avoidable, was the fact that President Joe Biden’s goal was to reduce or eliminate fossil fuels following the green new deal plan by reversing all the policies that were in effect under the Trump administration.
America was energy independent under the previous administration and was actually exporting energy. So the result of Biden’s policies were completely predictable. Gas prices have risen to unprecedented levels and has had a negative effect on the entire economy with inflation at its highest level in 40 years.
After refusing to take the blame for this fiasco, they appear to be coming to the realization that in fact we need more fossil fuels. Unfortunately, their solution is to release fuel from our reserves and/or import fuel from other countries.
They also say the oil producers in the U.S. should ramp up production. Of course, this is the correct solution, unfortunately it is easy to shut down production, but much harder to ramp it up again.
In addition you have an administration that cannot be trusted to allow increased production when they may choose to shut it down again at the drop of a hat.
The climate czar, John Kerry was quoted in January saying “We could go to zero and carbon emissions tomorrow and it wouldn’t make a difference.”
Richard Mezyk
Upper Yoder Township
