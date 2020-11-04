When I was very young, my mother often told me, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
During 35 years in my career, as I applied scientific principles to prevent the spread of disease, I found the simple wisdom of my mother was very true. When a new disease appears, it pays to develop a scientifically based control strategy followed by early action. Waiting almost never works out.
It is economic foolishness to wait to act until a forest fire is ablaze or a disease is rampant, but more importantly, in pandemics it costs millions of lives.
The contrast of outcomes in countries such as South Korea, Taiwan and Japan that applied early aggressive prevention strategies (universal wearing of masks, testing, social tracing and isolation of infected persons) versus the United States is striking.
At the end of February, South Korea and the U.S. had about the same number of cases. By July 20, South Korea reported 296 deaths, the U.S. 140,563 deaths.
Since July until Oct. 28, South Korea reported 165 additional deaths versus the U.S. with 86,128 additional deaths and 226,691 total lives lost. (https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality)
We can learn from outcomes:
• Pay attention to the wisdom of your mother.
• Follow scientific principles consistently. It pays.
• The foundation of our decisions should not be an economic god or personal freedoms, but rather the greatest commandments in Judeo-Christian religions.
“Love your God with heart, mind and soul and your neighbor as yourself.” (Deuteronomy 6:4; Mark 12:29-31)
Paul Lehman
Boswell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.