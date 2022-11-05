You, and your life are a very special gift. You were on God’s mind before he created the foundation of the world.
You were made in God’s image. God created and breathed your life and immortal soul when Mom and Dad’s cell joined; your one-called body at the very moment of your fertilization (conception). He designed you to be a girl or boy and gave you your unique personality and special plan for your life from that sacred moment.
It is for these reasons that the intentional taking of the life of this little growing human person in the womb at any time by abortion or contraception is wrong. The Founding Fathers knew this at our country’s beginning.
We need to make abortion unthinkable. It kills babies and hurts their moms and families. Help is available for those facing an unplanned pregnancy, such as Gabriel Project, Birthright, Precious Life, Mom’s House.
For those who have been deceived and had or support abortion, help is available as well, please see Rachel’s Vineyard, Silent No more. Jesus became one of us to save us. He died a brutal death and resurrected from the dead to open heaven for us, because he loves you so much. He wants you free from the bondage of sin. Never forget you are a special child of God.
Chris Mraz
Johnstown
