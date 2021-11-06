We are continually told to get a COVID-19 vaccine or to get a booster, yet in Johnstown, we seem to be plagued by pharmacies that can’t answer their phones, or who have no respect for people’s time or are just poorly managed.
On Oct. 16, I tried a local drug store in Johnstown six times, no one answered. I did get someone in the front of the store who told me the pharmacy was busy.
On the same day, I tried a drug store in Westmont, and was transferred to some COVID agent, and the pharmacy there didn’t answer either. I then tried another drug store, where the phone was answered – the shock nearly killed me – but was immediately placed on hold, where I languished for six minutes before I hung up.
In an act of desperation, I tried the a local grocery store, and the pharmacy number rang so long I thought perhaps they had gone bankrupt and were out of business.
I work in the customer service industry and spend a large portion of my time on the phone with clients, and there is absolutely nothing worse than a business that can’t answer its phone or be respectful of people’s time.
I’m done doing business with drug stores and while I always preferred brick and mortar pharmacies over mail order, I’m starting to think mail order may not be so bad.
Ken Kelly
Johnstown
