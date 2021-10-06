It’s time to take a look at how restitution for losses suffered by victims, yes even insurance companies, due to the driving laws of our commonwealth not being followed and enforced.
The laws for having the privilege of ownership or driving in our commonwealth are clearly written and need to be followed.
Better communication between insurance companies, PennDOT, along with greater enforcement would make a difference.
If an accident occurs, the commonwealth should pay full restitution to all victims and then petition the defendants to the court system and retrieve all cost from them through the many resources available to them.
Why should victims who faithfully follow and comply with the laws, suffer and wait for restitution for their losses to be fully compensated from defendants who do not.
Andrew P. Dobrota Sr.
Johnstown
