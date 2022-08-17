Bills introduced into the state Legislature with strong bipartisan support should get a vote in the committee.
Doesn’t this seem obvious? But Fair Districts Pa. has been working to get fair voting districts created by an independent citizens committee. Despite strong citizen support for the redistricting reform bills and a large number of co-sponsors from both parties the bills were gutted or ignored.
What FDPA discovered is that our legislature has rules that keep bills with strong bipartisan support from getting a vote. The rules allow the House speaker, and a few others to select the committee chairs. The chairmen have total control over which bills live or die. There are no rules to make sure that each party is equally represented in the committees.
Consequently, the legislators that we elect to represent us, don’t and can’t.
The rules are voted on the first day of a new session. Legislators give away their power to represent us when they vote to accept the rules. Important bills to address school funding, infrastructure, adequate medical staffing and lead testing in children and other important topics never make it out of committee, let alone get a vote in the House and Senate.
Between today and the first day of the next legislative session on Jan. 3, call or write your representative and ask them not to give away their power to represent us. Democracy is not a spectator sport, get involved and make your voice heard.
Read more on this topic at FixHarrisburg.com.
Janice Eastbourn-Bloom
Ebensburg
